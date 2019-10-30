KEARNEY — The Arc of Buffalo County Honey Sunday’s 55th annual honey fundraiser will be this weekend.
Arc is selling Chandler’s Sandhill Honey, a local Nebraska honey.
Instead of selling door to door as they have in past years, volunteers will sell honey 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Saturday, and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, at Tru Cafe at 2100 Central Ave., the Museum of Nebraska Art at 2401 Central Ave., and Orschlen’s at 910 Third Ave.
Volunteers also will sell honey 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Cinema 8 at 301 Third Ave. and Hilltop Theater at Hilltop Mall at 5011 Second Ave.
Honey costs $6 for a 12-ounce bottle. A case of 24 bottles costs $120 and includes four free bottles.
Proceeds will be used for activities and support for children and adults with developmental disabilities.
To pre-order honey, call the Arc of Buffalo County at 308-237-4343.
