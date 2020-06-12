KEARNEY — The Archway and Nebraska Firefighters Museum will team up June 23 to present a free family fishing event at their pond. The event will be 6:30- 8:30 p.m.
No previous fishing experience is required. Poles and tackle will be provided, courtesy of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
“Both Matt Fitzgerald from the firefighters museum and I are experienced fishing instructors,” said Archway event coordinator Jill Epley. “We enjoy working with beginners and experienced anglers of all ages.”
The event is free. No registration is required. Signage on Archway Parkway will direct participants to the trailer where they may pick up their equipment. Staff from The Archway and Firefighters Museum will get everyone started and be available to help throughout the event
“It’s a fun, inexpensive way for families to get outside and enjoy fishing together,” Epley said. “Come out and have some fun.”