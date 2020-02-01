KEARNEY — Knowing some basic information about sandhill cranes can help visitors to central Nebraska — as well as residents — to better understand the annual migration of the birds.
“I knew that they go back to the river every night and then someone told me the reason they do that,” said Mark Foradori, marketing coordinator for The Archway. “They do it so they can hear the water splashing if a predator comes around. That never occurred to me. Even knowing something as basic as that deepens your experience and gives you something to take home with you.”
Stopping to learn more about the cranes and the other waterfowl that funnel through central Nebraska during the migration allows nature lovers to gain a deeper appreciation of the Platte River habitat.
Foradori added, “We didn’t just drive along the interstate and see the cranes in the field, we went and saw them and had a deeper experience, informed by knowing what to look for in terms of something like their wingspan. From the road, it’s hard to understand their scale because you can’t get up close to them. You don’t realize how big they are unless someone explains that to you.”
To help educate visitors and residents, The Archway will host Crane Days on March 18-19. Participants may choose either day and experience a daylong workshop, featuring a scientific, historical, artistic and experiential approach to understanding cranes. The workshop begins at 8 a.m. The price, $150, includes all meals for the day, educational sessions, transportation to Rowe Sanctuary from The Archway and registration for an evening session in the blinds at Rowe Sanctuary to watch the cranes on the river.
Each workshop is limited to 14 participants. Registration closes on March 2. To register call 308-237-1000 or visit archway.org.
“We’ll cover breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Jill Epley, event coordinator at The Archway. “We have an art class scheduled with Kearney artist Diane Sciachitano so you can learn to paint a picture of a crane. Photography instructors Patty Geist and Don Brockmeier will teach us how to take great photos with our phones or other cameras.”
Admission to the workshop also includes a tour of The Archway, an educational session with a biologist from Nebraska Game and Parks. While at Rowe Sanctuary, participants will learn about crane behavior during an educational session.
“We’ll end up going to Rowe Sanctuary to sit in the blinds and watch the cranes roost in the river, ending the day at about 10 p.m.,” Epley said.
Crane Days seeks to educate participants on more levels than just scientific.
“It’s a celebration of cranes,” she said. “That’s what we’re here for — to look at how beautiful they are and to hear their songs. It’s a chance to appreciate the cranes, mixed with education about the birds.”
Crane Days also gives participants valuable information regarding conservation.
“They don’t come to our home, we’re living in their home,” Foradori said about the history of the cranes, a species that has been using the Platte River for thousands of years. “If a place like Rowe Sanctuary didn’t do the kind of work they do, there wouldn’t be this concentration of cranes in central Nebraska. They would be spread out all along the river. Because a place like Rowe Sanctuary maintains the ideal habitat for them, they congregate here.”
The sandhill crane migration fits neatly with the mission of The Archway.
“The Archway is an exhibit that shows all the groups that have migrated through Nebraska,” Epley said. “Similar to what the pioneers did, that’s what the cranes do every year.”
That migration follows the geographical contours of central Nebraska.
Foradori noted, “The Archway, the Great Platte River Road, follows the river. The entire story is based on the river and the Platte River Valley. The cranes are integral to the story of the Platte River Valley. The history didn’t start when we got here. The history has been going on for thousands of years before we arrived. The cranes are proof of that.”