KEARNEY — The Archway will be closed on Monday through Jan. 10 for scheduled, annual maintenance.

The attraction is scheduled to reopen on Jan. 11 and resume regular business hours, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Visitors may plan their visit to The Archway at archway.org.

Located near the spot where the Oregon, Mormon and California trails converged, The Archway celebrates central Nebraska’s role in the story of the building of America.

