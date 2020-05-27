KEARNEY — “The Archway has a unique story to tell and we are eager to share it with the traveling public,” said Archway Executive Director Eric Hellriegel, “but we want to reopen in a way that will ensure the health and safety of our visitors, volunteers and staff.”
In accordance with the current directed health measures issued by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Archway will reopen Monday to visitors. The hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sundays.
In order to help ensure the health of their visitors, the health of the staff and volunteers at The Archway will be monitored daily.
Staff and volunteers will wear masks, though they will not be required of visitors. The personal audio guides that tell stories as visitors travel through the Archway’s exhibit only will be used by one visitor per day and thoroughly sanitized at the end of each day. Common area work surfaces and restrooms will be sanitized throughout the day on a regular schedule.
The Archway also is making changes to alter traffic flow through the lobby in order to help facilitate social distancing among visitors and staff. “The sheer size of the Archway’s lobby and exhibit areas help to make the Archway a safe environment for visitors,” Hellriegel said. “Our overall square footage will help make social distancing easier for visitors and we’ll still provide a high level of service to our guests.”
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the opening of The Archway. The anniversary celebration that originally was scheduled for this weekend has been postponed to a future date that will be determined later this year.
Since prehistoric times, the path along the Platte River through Nebraska, once known as the Great Platte River Road, has served as a migratory route across the continent. From the Oregon Trail era to today, The Archway’s family-friendly exhibit brings the story of the Great Platte River Road to life. Visitors will walk the pioneer trails, see the Pony Express, experience the Transcontinental Railroad and hear stories of the Lincoln Highway.