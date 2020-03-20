KEARNEY — Since people can’t go to church Sunday because of the threat of COVID-19, churches will go to them.
Churches are livestreaming their services and reaching out in new ways to congregations who may feel isolated as stores, restaurants, schools and churches shut down.
At First Baptist Church, services will be livestreamed with recorded music. After his sermon, Pastor Sean Dougherty will have a livestreamed question-and-answer session in order to interact with people “as much as possible during this isolating process,” he said.
First Presbyterian Church will show its 10:30 a.m. Sunday service on Facebook Live.
At the Lighthouse Church, Sunday services and Wednesday prayer gatherings are being broadcast live on Facebook, said Pastor Deborah Schrader. The church is experimenting with Zoom meetings and weekly email newsletters incorporating worship music, devotionals, prayer requests and praise reports so members may “stay connected to the Lord and one another,” she said.
Kearney eFree is airing not only Sunday morning and Sunday evening services, but many activities through the week, all on digital formats. The church has asked seniors to notify the church if they have any physical needs. “We need each other now more than ever,” Pastor Adrian Boykin said. “Let’s remember that every crisis is an opportunity.”
He said eFree’s technology team is working hard to continue the church’s care ministries and Financial Peace University online. However, both are suspended temporarily.
Churches are reaching out in new ways.
At Zion Lutheran Church, Pastor James DeLoach has invited the 500 members of his congregation to Holy Communion services — but only 10 people at a time. He’ll hold as many services — at any time that’s convenient — for all who want it.
He has been at the church for 12 years and can remember only one time when services were canceled — for a severe snowstorm.“This is a whole new ground, as is this type of illness,” he said.
He compared this crisis to the days of the early church, when Christians worshiped in small, hidden spaces. “It’s a great opportunity to speak to the hope we have despite this dramatic time,” he said.
Many clergy see this as a new opportunity to live the Christian gospel. A group of area pastors met for lunch last Friday, “trying to work through things, trying to help one another, our churches and the wider community,” said Chad Anderson, pastor of Trinity Presbyterian Church.
Added Nancy Tuma, interim pastor at First Presbyterian Church, “My heart feels heavy because I know so many people are feeling fear and disconnected from each other. I am here to provide pastoral care and lend an ear as needed.”
At First Baptist Church, Dougherty said, members older than 60 are being called regularly. The church also has developed a “care ministry” for members who are in isolation. The church has bought gift cards from grocery stores to help buy food that will be delivered to those in need.
At Kearney’s two Catholic churches, Prince of Peace and St. James, all Masses and gatherings — confirmations, confessions, public funeral services, weddings, Lenten Penance services, retreats, parish missions and the Chrism Mass have all been canceled until further notice. However, the sanctuaries are open from sunrise into the evening for private prayer. Masses can be viewed each weekend on EWTN-TV.
The closings have affected dozens of spiritual events. The Lenten Lunches, a multi-congregational effort on Fridays during Lent here for 28 years, have been canceled. “We must be cautious, particularly with the primarily older population who attends the lunches,” said the Rev. John Gosswein, pastor at Family of Christ Lutheran Church and chair of the lunches.
Alma United Methodist Church already has canceled its Seder meal held the Thursday before Easter and the Easter Sunrise breakfast, in order to avoid communal meals, said the Rev. Jim Bendorf.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kearney temporarily has suspended worship services, sacrament meetings and activities as a result of concerns regarding COVID-19.
Church members are encouraged to care for one another, as well as others in need. Those in the community who need any type of service or support, including service organizations or other churches that would like to coordinate relief activities, should contact the church, leaders said.
Weekly giving is a bit more wobbly.
Without worship services, congregations can’t pass the offering plate. Many churches have online systems for weekly giving, but not all members use them. At Trinity Presbyterian Church, for example, between 15 percent and 20 percent of giving is online through one-time or recurring gifts, Anderson said. The church is encouraging members to use this method while church services are postponed.
Lighthouse Church has no e-giving systems at all, Schrader said. “Folks are encouraged to give ‘old school’ and mail donations,” she said.
Gosswein said the staff at Family of Christ Lutheran Church has “barely thought about” collections. “Our priority right now is connecting the Family of Christ community,” he said.
Boykin reminded eFree members to give, and be generous, in a message sent this week. “We are on the front end of what could be a massive economic impact from this virus in nearly every sector of our society,” he said. “Even though our rhythms of life may change, we encourage all of us to continue to be faithful in our giving.”
Last Sunday, Pleasanton eFree Church Pastor Chris Boucher urged his congregation to “not increase your standard of living, but to increase your standard of giving. Remember those who are in need right now, who are out of work or burdened with extra expenses.”
He advised people to overcome fear with faith, realize they are not in control and “remember, we are all in this together. Use this opportunity to advance God’s Kingdom.”