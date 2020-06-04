Phelps County Fair officials decided Tuesday the July 25-30 fair will consist of 4-H/FFA animal shows and 4-H/FFA static exhibits.
The Sherman County Fair Board decided Wednesday the July 24-29 fair will host 4-H/FFA animal and static exhibits.
Sonny Sekutera, Sherman County Fair manager, said they will follow Nebraska Extension guidelines, which includes animals being weighed in the day of the show and being taken home that same day. There only may be 50 people from the public at the fair. For static exhibits, there will be no cakes and everything is dropped off, judged and brought home the same day.
He said the Sherman County Fair Board will make a decision about the demolition derby and the bull riding event during their July meeting.
The status of fairs in other Heartland counties follows:
Buffalo — Virtual competitions are being planned for 4-H projects, but the rest of the July 22-28 fair is canceled.
Custer — Plans are for all events to proceed as planned for July 24-31. The next fair board meeting is June 11.
Dawson — All public events have been canceled for the July 15-19 fair, but live 4-H and FFA competitions without public involvement still are planned at the fairgrounds.
Franklin — The fair board will meet Sunday to make a decision about the July 9-12 fair.
Gosper — The 4-H events, entertainment and rodeo still are planned for the July 23-25 fair, but the hometown carnival will not be operated this year.
Harlan — The next fair board meeting is June 18 and fair dates are Aug. 1-6.
Kearney — With the latest scheduled fair in the region, Aug. 7-10, officials plan to wait until early July to decide if any current plans will need to be changed based on the current health conditions.