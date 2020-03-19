HOLDREGE — Area schools are accommodating students and families since announcing closures earlier this week due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday, Pleasanton Public Schools shut its doors until March 27 and Amherst Public School closed until March 30. Holdrege Public Schools announced Tuesday it will be closed until March 29.
Holdrege Public Schools Superintendent Todd Hilyard said they had been monitoring the situation closely. After watching Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matt Blomstedt’s public address Sunday, the school decided to remain open Monday.
“On Monday, we talked to more health care professionals and tapped into their expertise. It became obvious on Monday to cancel Tuesday and Wednesday. We already knew we had a special board meeting Tuesday to address it with the board,” Hilyard said.
During the special school board meeting Tuesday, it was decided HPS would close its doors for two weeks. In Hilyard’s nine years at Holdrege, he never has experienced a closure for health reasons.
“The ice storm had school out for a couple of weeks, but not for medical reasons or illness like this,” he said.
HPS will provide grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for kids ages 0-18 that can be picked up in front of the elementary or middle school. Amherst also will be providing a free lunch to children 0-18, and the meals can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the old gym.
Hilyard said HPS is beginning to formulate plans for e-learning or remote learning. Limited staff will come into the school in small groups to begin preparing educational services or enrichment activities. He expects that the school may have to be closed longer than two weeks.
“We are going into this with the mind-set that we will not have a spring sports season and not be back in session this spring. (We want to) keep kids moving educationally so they can move from one grade to the next,” Hilyard said.
The district also is working to keep their staff employed during this unprecedented time. Secretaries and custodians are back working in the schools, and they plan to bring paraprofessionals into work in small groups.
“Their jobs will look different than normal, but we want to do everything we can to keep them employed and to keep insurance benefits,” Hilyard said.
Despite this being an unfortunate situation, it’s giving the schools a chance to examine how and why they do certain things, Hilyard said.
“Many districts like us will come out better than we would have otherwise,” he said.