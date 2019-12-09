KEARNEY — Two of Kearney’s busiest streets and one of its biggest intersections will receive focused enforcement in December by the Kearney Police Department.
Priority Traffic Enforcement areas for December are:
- Second Avenue, from 39th to 56th streets in north Kearney;
- Avenue N, from 27th to 56th streets; and
- Intersection of Talmadge Street and Second Avenue in south Kearney.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
While officers may enforce any observed violations, the targeted violations will be speed enforcement, traffic signal violation and improper wide turns.
The city of Kearney also would like to remind drivers that all residential areas are 25 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.