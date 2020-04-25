HOLDREGE — Bright flowers spring out of the green grass on the windows of Heritage Agency Real Estate.
An enormous sunflower envelops the windows of the Phelps County Community Foundation along with the quote, “Be someone’s sunshine when their skies are grey.”
Bright and inspiring paintings have popped up on the windows of Holdrege businesses as many have temporarily closed their doors or are operating in a limited capacity. Artist Calla Job has painted murals in homes and on storefront windows for her business, Little Light Design.
Michelle Boulware, owner of Heritage Agency Real Estate, recently approached her about creating a happy, spring scene on her company’s windows. Not long after Job was asked to paint the windows on the business next door, 4th Avenue Salon.
“It initially started out as I didn’t want the small businesses to feel forgotten, especially since they are having a lot of change and (facing) potentially scary things,” Job said.
After the first paintings, the idea soon spread like wildfire, Job said.
Since then she has done window paintings at 4th Avenue Coffee, Scooter’s, Phelps County Community Foundation and Lincoln Federal Savings Bank. She has a list of at least four other businesses that want paintings on their windows.
She’s even been approached by residents who want to spruce up their home windows with her art.
PCCF Executive Director Kara Faber saw the painting Job had done at 4th Avenue Coffee and reached out to her about creating a piece for the PCCF office.
“I felt that with all of the uncertainty in the world right now that spreading a message of hope and inspiration is much needed,” said Faber, who wanted to convey a message of how kindness can mean the world to someone who is struggling.
“I had sent Calla an idea with a very similar message to the one we chose, and she sent me an image of her lock screen on her phone which is what you see on our window. We couldn’t believe that we came up with basically the same message,” Faber said.
Faber was amazed by Job’s creation at PCCF.
“I was absolutely blown away and am in absolute awe of her creative talents. We have received so many compliments on it and our post on Facebook showing the window was shared by so many people. I loved reading the comments, and I hope we provide a little boost in spirits for our community,” Faber said.
Job recruits her younger sister, Bree McClenahan of Kearney, to help her with the murals. It can take them anywhere from two to eight hours to finish a painting. Finding supplies during this time has been one of the challenges Job has faced.
“Right now it is a little interesting. I sent my mom to Menard’s tonight because I really need paint. They are large paintings, and everything has to have at least two coats. Walmart is all out. Hobby Lobby you can’t really order it,” she explained.
Some of the business owners have given Job donations to help buy supplies, but she does not charge them for her work. It’s not about the money for Job, but about spreading a little joy during an uncertain time.
“I think everyone needs a little light in their life, to show them the light of Jesus, too. Times are just uncertain. Everybody is clinging to their core and what they know to be true. For me that is joy, just to spread happiness. It is not exactly a fun circumstance for so many people, and their life is turned upside down,” Job said.