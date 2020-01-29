KEARNEY — Buffalo County has 100 rural subdivisions, and the question of who is responsible for the streets and roads serving those subdivisions commanded the most attention of the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners’ meeting Tuesday.
The board also heard concerns from one individual that the wrong approach to road standards and cost sharing could hamstring Buffalo County’s economy by deterring the addition of housing for badly needed workers. Buffalo County’s 2 percent unemployment rate consistently is among the lowest in the state.
The commissioners are discussing road standards because the cost of caring for Buffalo County’s 1,500 miles of roads is exploding.
Maintenance costs are increasing as farm-to-city commerce increases and the growing rural population travels to and from home to the city.
“If I had my way, the roads would be the property of the developers,” Commissioner Dennis Reiter of Elm Creek said Tuesday, expressing the frustrations some members of the county board have with the continued growth of rural subdivisions and the higher costs of maintaining streets and roads in rural neighborhoods.
Last month the County Board voted to purchase three motor graders, and on Tuesday, the board agreed to buy two bottom dump trailers for $54,450 each to more rapidly dump gravel on rural roads. The board also agreed to call for bids on five new highway department heavy-duty trucks.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Deputy Buffalo County Attorney Andy Hoffmeister reviewed regulations he drafted to delay the county’s costs when new subdivisions are established. Hoffmeister’s proposal defines acceptable design standards for subdivision roads, including the thickness of concrete for paved streets and the depth of crushed fill and gravel on non-paved streets.
Hoffmeister proposes that new rural subdivisions set up cluster mail delivery and collection facilities so graders don’t need to plow around individual mailboxes, and that streets leading from subdivisions to paved highways construct what he calls “aprons.” These 125-foot paved stretches would boost safety for motor grader operators, who would no longer need to inch out onto highways to grade the last few feet of the gravel roads from subdivisions.
The aprons could add $25,000-$30,000 to the costs of developing a new rural neighborhood, according to discussions during the meeting.
Hoffmeister’s proposal also requires that developers of new subdivisions supply gravel for their streets during the first two years and take responsibility for grading the streets and maintaining the shoulders. For the next three years the developer must keep the streets graveled, while the county will grade the streets and plow snow.
If streets are paved, the county would keep the snow plowed.
Craig Bennett, a land development and planning professional from Kearney, said Hoffmeister’s regulations could deter rural development by adding costs for developers while delaying when they can begin recouping those costs.
Bennett, who is employed at Miller & Associates Consulting Engineers, said Buffalo County won’t grant developers a final plat until the streets are built, so they can’t begin selling lots to offset their costs. Bennett said every municipality he deals with grants final plats after all other requirements are satisfied. With their subdivisions platted, developers then can begin selling lots to cover street and other development costs.
“If you’re requiring developers to meet all these standards, when will the final plat be approved?” Bennett said.
Mitch Humphrey of Buffalo Surveying, who helps developers with their projects, said, “I do sympathize with the developers who have to lay out the cash, but the developers I’m working with are dealing with this system.”
Bennett and Humphrey suggested the county talk with the city of Kearney to discuss subdivision interests. Property within two miles of the city’s corporate limits must adhere to city zoning regulations.
“It’s a good time to reach out to the city. I’d like to see you do that,” Humphrey said.
Jason Wozniak, the county’s zoning administrator, said a letter had been sent to the city to alert officials about the new subdivision rules. Also, a number of public hearings have been conducted, but there has been no input from city officials.
Chairman Bill McMullen called for a motion to end discussion and resume the hearing on Feb. 25, and the board voted to wait until then to discuss rural subdivision standards.