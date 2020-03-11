HOLDREGE — At least six people within the Two Rivers Public Health District have been asked to isolate themselves due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus.
They include three people who became ill after returning from a work trip in Switzerland. They were tested and are now quarantined. Their spouses are being quarantined as well.
TRPHD did not identify those individuals.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, nine people in this region are considered “travelers,” according to Jeremy Eschliman, health director of the TRPHD, which is serving as the point agency for the seven-county TRPHD area.
He said “travelers” refers to people who have traveled to or from a high-risk area where the COVID-19 virus is “widely present” but are showing no symptoms.
“They are a lower risk category,” he said. The federal government has told all such travelers to report to their local health departments when they return home.
“Reporting” involves completing a survey about where they traveled, Eschliman said. “They haven’t seen us face-to-face, but we are in communication with them,” he said.
They must also report to the TRPHD daily. They must take their temperatures at least once a day. They must also notify Two Rivers if they develop any “significant” symptoms such as coughing, which would require a mandatory 14-day quarantine.
“At this point, no people are under investigation,” Eschliman said at 11 a.m. today.
He said the Centers for Disease Control expects that people returning from high-risk areas overseas will go home and stay there until they clear the 14-day incubation period.
He called this a “voluntary” quarantine.
“At this time, we haven’t had anyone here under mandatory quarantine, but we’re in a constant state of flux,” he said.
Eschliman said the highest risk for pneumonia and other complications from COVID-19 are people aged 60 and older and those who have serious diseases and pre-existing health conditions.
The seven counties covered by TRPHD are Buffalo, Dawson, Franklin, Gosper, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps.