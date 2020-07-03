KEARNEY — Auctioneer Adam Marshall has updated his 175 square-foot office space with a 1,450 square-foot office and 60-foot by 100-foot attached shop.
Marshall moved his business, Adam Marshall Land & Auction from Eagle Nest Plaza in Kearney, to a new building on Highway 30 between Kearney and Odessa. The new headquarters serves as a centralized location for items sold online through consignment auctions.
“We thought this would be good for people to be able to consign items and have them all in a central location, and do it with an online auction,” Marshall said. “Especially when you’re dealing with little stuff, you don’t want to have things scattered across the country.”
Estate sale items will continue to be sold from individuals’ homes, Marshall said.
Construction on the building began in March and was completed in June. The office space still is being constructed, but Marshall said it should be completed in two weeks.
The building includes three overhead doors, so Marshall can bring in large equipment, including tractors or a combine. Two doors on the north and south sides are aligned. This will allow for drive-thru auctions for collector cars or tractors, Marshall said.
Though Marshall’s office isn’t complete, it didn’t stop him from putting together his first online consignment auction on Tuesday from his new space. Marshall sold about 300 items, including camping equipment, high-end knives and outdoor tools and two camping RVs.
The following day, buyers were able to pick up their purchases from one location.
“People that have shown up, paid, backed right up to the door, load out. It seems like they really liked it (and) liked having everything here,” Marshall said.
Marshall easily was able to display the items in the building.
“It’s nice to have the space to spread the items out and have them look at it because a lot of times we get into a house on those estate sales and it’s a small house and everything’s compact, maybe piled on top of each other even though it’s already organized,” he said.
Marshall also plans to host real estate auctions at his building. “Otherwise,” he said. “you have to rent a facility and set it up the way you want it.”
For now, all auctions through Adam Marshall Land & Auction are online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Marshall said he will wait a couple of more months to see if it is safe to have in-person auctions.
However, Marshall is doing fine with the online auctions. Before the pandemic, he said 75 percent of their auctions already were administered online.
“Right now the online auctions are our niche,” he said. “And we’re one of the few companies around that does them.”
Marshall, who started auctioneering in 2011 and started his business in 2013, thanked his wife, Jennifer Marshall, and parents, Art and Kristi Marshall of Elm Creek, for their support during the growth of his business. He also credited his grandfather, Robin Marshall of Kearney, a 65-year auctioneer, for being his mentor and guide.
“I’ve had a lot of support. Auctions take a lot of support people to get things ready,” Adam Marshall said.
He added that he is glad he decided to go into the auction business.
“It’s exciting. Every day is so different, whether you’re selling pots and pans or you’re selling a $1 million farm,” he said.
