GIBBON — Audubon’s Rowe Sanctuary continues to offer online programs and other outdoor education resources while the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center remains closed until June 30.
The nature trails are open to the public.
Requests are being accepted for a “Camp Close to Home” activity booklet for a suggested $10 donation. It has four weeks of themed activities family members or small groups of friends can complete at home or at an area green space.
Details will be announced soon for a virtual firefly picnic at 8:30 p.m. July 12.
These programs are offered in cooperation with the Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center near Denton.
Learn more about outdoor education resources at rowe.audubon.org or by calling 308-468-5282.