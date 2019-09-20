SHELTON — Authorities have identified the two Grand Island men found dead in a rural subdivision sandpit two miles south of Shelton.
Jaime Estuardo Perez-Carias, 26, and Rodrigo Ramos-Tino, 37, both of Grand Island, were found early Friday following a three-hour search of a sandpit area near 5 Catfish Cove Place in the Shelton area, according to the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office.
Earlier reports indicated at approximately 9:18 p.m. Thursday deputies were called to the area where a construction company employee reported having difficulty locating a man working at a residential construction site near the sandpit.
According to the investigation, which continues, indicated that two co-workers were unaccounted for and had not been seen or heard from since early Thursday morning.
Information suggested the men may have intended to fish at a sandpit near their work site before starting their workday. After the search the two men were discovered dead in the sandpit.
While circumstances surrounding the deaths are not immediately clear, the preliminary investigation indicates no evidence of foul play. The Buffalo County Attorney’s Office has ordered autopsies.
Volunteer fire departments from Shelton, Gibbon and Kearney and the Buffalo County Attorney’s Office assisted the sheriff’s deputies at the scene. CHI-Good Samaritan AirCare and the KVFD dive team also assisted, as did several local residents.
