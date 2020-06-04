GIBBON — Kyle and Daniele Vohland are bringing another element of fun to Gibbon — ax throwing.
The couple, who create 3D fiberglass sculptures at Icon Poly in Gibbon and host guests in their nearby Halloween attraction, KneeKnocker Woods, opened their newest business, Axes, last week in downtown Gibbon.
“We’re in the business of fun,” Kyle said.
The Vohland family had thrown axes at similar businesses in Omaha.
Kyle said his wife, daughter Kylee Olson and sons, Drake and Remington Vohland, got hooked on the sport.
So, they’ve brought the fun to Gibbon.
“We had this building, and it was a vacant space and my family likes throwing axes, so we just thought we would try to bring it to town,” Kyle said.
On Tuesday night, league members threw axes at large wooden boards with targets painted on them, while other guests sat at picnic tables covered with red and white checkered tablecloths.
Drake and Remington played during the first night of the seven-week summer league season.
Remington, who has been throwing axes for two months, said the sport is a stress reliever.
“It’s fun to do with friends and it kind of gets everybody out and mingling,” he said.
Remington’s friend Nick Follmer of Gibbon said, “I mean, where do you get to go out anywhere to throw an ax?”
In the competitive league, Remington said a thrower gets 10 throws and can reach a maximum of 64 points. The outer ring on the board is worth one point, and subsequent rings are worth two, three and four points. The bull’s-eye is six points and two blue dots on the upper left and right portions of the target are worth eight points. But, Remington said, a thrower must call the marks only on the fifth and 10th throws, and if they hit the dots, they get the “kill shots.”
Because the board gets marred by the axes, Remington said his family replaces the boards every week.
To keep players safe, Kyle said his family built the throwing lanes according to regulations established by the World Ax Throwing League.
“The mystique is ax throwing is dangerous. It would be if all the safety measures aren’t in place, but we have a lot of safety in place,” he said.
That safety includes metal bars around the lanes and thrower rules, including ax handling safety and throwers having to wear closed-toe shoes. Children must be at least 10 years of age to throw and those under 18 must be accompanied by a legal guardian.
The Vohland family also works as coaches at each of the four lanes to monitor and help the players.
The business also is following social distancing health directives during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kyle said only 25 people may be in the 70-person capacity building at one time. Three of the four lanes have two targets and only two throwers may be in the lanes at a time
Rules regarding alcohol use will take effect if Axes gets a liquor license. Kyle said he will apply for one if there is demand for it.
If that happens, Axes will breathalyze guests. If they have more than a .08 blood alcohol, they won’t be allowed to throw.
“Well, our No. 1 rule is it doesn’t matter if they come in after they’ve been drinking or not, if they can’t drive, they can’t throw axes,” Kyle said.
Currently, the Vohlands serve pop, candy, popcorn, chips and microwaveable food from the snack counter.
To get a taste for throwing axes, the Vohlands are offering free throws during an open house 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday.
Otherwise, the cost is $21 for the first hour of throwing and additional hours are $15 each. One dollar of the first-hour’s fee is put into a perfect score pot. The first person to throw a perfect score will win the pot, Kyle said.
Open throwing is available 5-10 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, and 2-10 p.m. Saturdays. League nights are 5-10 p.m. Tuesdays and people still may join the league through Tuesday. The cost to throw in the league is $15 a week.
He said other days are available for private bookings and reservations.
Kyle said he plans to set up an ax throwing trailer at KneeKnocker Woods this fall to give guests something to do while they’re waiting in line. He said they will sell combined tickets for both ax throwing and the haunted woods.
