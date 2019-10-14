AXTELL — Students in Andy Ohlson’s media production class at Axtell Community School are using the class to tell their school’s story.
The four seniors have started a weekly broadcast called The Weekly Wildcat that is posted online each week. The students are using the opportunity to update their peers, parents and community members about what’s happening at the school.
In the past, the media production class focused on video production and creating the senior video. This year’s students were eager to try new things and take the class to the next level. Hannah French, 18, works at NTV and aspires to have a career in communications. She was enthusiastic about creating a broadcast for Axtell.
“The first day of school I was like, ‘We should do a broadcast. It would be fun.’ I’m going into a career of communications. This is right up my alley,” French said.
Her classmates were on board with the idea, and they began working to make the idea a reality.
The school had most of the equipment the class needed to create The Weekly Wildcat. Ohlson, Axtell’s media specialist and technology coordinator, repurposed a distance learning cart as a teleprompter, and they use HD cameras that are used to record events aired on Striv TV. They did purchase microphones, and the students painted a green screen in their production room.
The class begins each week with the students writing their scripts. The video typically consists of upcoming events, the week’s lunch menu, a bizarre holiday of the week, student acknowledgments, sports highlights, riddle of the week and weekly birthdays. They typically record Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Retakes are not uncommon as the students occasionally stumble over words or start laughing, but the students weren’t nervous about stepping in front of the camera.
Elijah Lopez, 17, has experience using iMovie, and Ashley Hisey, 17, has made videos on the TikTok app.
Jadie York, 17, said, “I think we all just kind of jumped into it.”
Lopez enjoys the different aspects of video production, and he already has experience working behind the lens.
“I have a lot of fun with technology. That’s kind of why I decided to (take the class),” Lopez said. “I like to be behind the camera more. I actually do some photography on my own, so I’m used to being behind the camera.”
Ohlson helps the students compile the video, but they have already learned to record and edit it. They’ve often used trial and error to correct certain elements such as lighting in the room.
The media production class recently attended StrivU Fall Camp in Kearney and were recognized for their broadcast.
Ohlson said, “We showed them our video — and it was just fresh like two days old — and they were like you have to show the rest of the conference.”
The recognition gave the group a boost of confidence, and now they have more aspirations for their broadcast. They want to bring other students into their studio to do interviews and get out of the classroom to add more action to the video.
French said, “Right now we are kind of stuck at the table. I know we want to go out and get some actual shots and get something cool.”
They’d also like to expand into Snapchat and have teachers take over a social media platform during field trips or other events. Viewers can watch the Weekly Wildcat on the school’s platforms each week.
Ohlson is excited to continue to let the students add their own flair to the production and to connect with people beyond the school.
“I just want these kids to have ownership in the cool things we have here. So many students, they have their own little flavor, if it’s TikTok or if it’s Snapchat or whatever they have. They have their personality and they are sharing their stuff, but how can we bring it all together and connect more people? Be more of a community outside of the community,” he said.
