AXTELL — Students at Axtell Community Schools soon will have the opportunity to grow plants in a greenhouse.
The school recently was awarded a $25,000 grant to enhance its science, technology, engineering and math curriculum through America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education sponsored by the Bayer Fund. The grant will be used to construct and operate a greenhouse for the school’s ag classes, FFA and Supervised Agricultural Experience projects.
To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominated a school or school district to compete for a merit-based grant of either $10,000 or $25,000. School districts that were nominated then submitted a grant application describing their STEM-focused project. Grow Rural Education’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, reviewed the finalist applications and selected the winning school districts, including Axtell.
The ag program also has received an $8,000 grant from the Nebraska FFA Foundation and a $2,000 grant from CPI to construct the greenhouse.
“We have a total of $35,000 right now just in grant donations to put toward it. We are still deciding how big it’s going to be, how tall, what features we want,” said Kate Grimes, ag education and FFA teacher at Axtell.
The greenhouse will allow students in FFA and ag education classes to learn how to propagate and graft plants. They will be able to grow annuals, perennials and vegetables, and Grimes plans to have an FFA plant sale to raise money for the program.
Students in Grimes’s classes currently are using a Tower Garden — a vertical, aeroponic growing system — in the classroom to grow vegetables. Aeroponics is the practice of growing plants by suspending their roots in the air and spraying them with nutrient solutions.
The students have been able to grow lettuce that has been served in the school’s cafeteria. With the new greenhouse, the students will be able to grow more fruits and vegetables that can be used in the school’s lunch program.
Grimes expects cement work for the greenhouse to begin this fall and to have the greenhouse ready by spring. Students are excited to be able to get out of the classroom and have hands-on experience, she said.
“They actually get to learn and try and maybe fail but learn something new from it,” Grimes said. “I think that’s what I’m most excited for is just to see the kids be able to start putting what they have been learning in the classroom into actual attainable skills and things that they will remember long into the future.”