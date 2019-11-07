KEARNEY — Afraid of getting a speeding ticket, an Axtell man faces four felonies after allegedly leading police on a pursuit Wednesday night that ended after he crashed a pickup into a mailbox and house.
Wyatt O’Brien, 19, is charged in Buffalo County Court with three counts of felony criminal mischief and felony flight to avoid arrest in the incident.
According to court records around 10:05 p.m. Wednesday an officer tried to stop a pickup for going 45 mph in a 35 mph zone near 32nd Street and Second Avenue. The pickup driver failed to stop and a pursuit began, although it was terminated after the officer lost sight of the pickup around 35th Street and 21st Street in northwest Kearney.
The officer continued to check the area and located the suspect vehicle, which had crashed into a brick mailbox in the 2400 block of 35th Street and came to rest against a house on 35th Street. When the officer arrived at the scene, court records say, a male, later identified as O’Brien, was standing in the driveway with his hands in the air and he was arrested.
The investigation revealed the pickup hit a brick mailbox at a high rate of speed, causing the bricks to hit parked cars and a house. The pickup then crossed the road and ran through a yard causing damage, finally coming to rest after hitting a house.
Records say O’Brien was scared of getting a speeding ticket.
O’Brien was treated at the scene for minor injuries and was arrested. No other injuries were reported.
Thursday afternoon O’Brien remained at the Buffalo County Jail on 10 percent of a $25,000 bond, and must post $2,500 to be freed. If he posts bond Judge John Rademacher has forbidden him from driving.
O’Brien is scheduled to appear in court in December.
