BROKEN BOW — An Axtell woman was sentenced to probation for breaking into her ex-husband’s Custer County house.
According to court records, Melody Hardin, 55, of Axtell was sentenced in Custer County District Court to four years of probation for felony burglary. Her sentence began Dec. 19.
In September, Hardin had pleaded no contest to felony burglary. In exchange for her plea, the court dropped a felony first-degree arson charge, court records indicate.
A no contest plea is neither an admittance or denial of guilt, but is treated the same as a guilty plea by the court.
Court records outline the case against Hardin:
In the early morning of Feb. 4, 2018, Hardin entered her husband’s Custer County house through a basement door that was blocked by a chair. She also was accused of throwing a cigarette into boxes and papers stored in the basement.
Her husband told law enforcement that he woke to the sound of smoke alarms. He alleged that he found Hardin in the basement attempting to put out the fire. The man also tried to extinguish the fire but was not completely successful.
Her husband, who was separated from Hardin at the time of the crime, alleged that Hardin was drunk when she broke into his basement. Hardin lived in her own house in Litchfield at the time of the incident.
Court records didn’t indicate the address of Hardin’s house.
