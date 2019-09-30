Forget the junk. What I’ll remember from Saturday’s Junk Jaunt is the people.
Oh, sure, I wolfed down a pina colada bar — a sweet treat made by a Mason City woman for funerals. And I felt a tidal wave of nostalgia when I found little white gloves like I wore to church as a child.
But, as always, the Junk Jaunt was about so much more than junk.
But first, some background. Saturday’s adventure was a competition between two two-person teams of female Kearney Hub reporters.
Lori Potter and me, both baby boomers, competed against millennials Erika Pritchard and Tiffany Stoiber. The Hub gave each team $25 and told us to use it to buy one item in each of six categories: hunting/fishing, religious item, Husker baby item, irresistible food item, clothing from our youth and most unique/creative item.
Potter and I headed west from Highway 10 and turned west on Highway 2, bound from Litchfield to Broken Bow. Pritchard and Stoiber headed east on Highway 2. We had no contact all weekend.
Potter and I worked hard. We scouted old farms and farmyards. We deliberated and debated. But the people we met trumped the junk.
At the Zoerb farm in Litchfield, we met Levi Strauss — or so he said — some smart aleck from Laramie, Wyo., who has come to the Junk Jaunt for the last 11 years with a gaggle of 10 spirited relatives who live in places like Newman Grove and Edgar. His T-shirt said “phyciatrist.” It was misspelled on purpose — or so he said.
In Ansley, we met Lance Bristol and Paul Loomer, retired relatives who set out oodles of stuff in the yard of their 9-acre family farm on Division Street. Every collectible had a story.
Take the old cream separator, for example. “My grandfather had a farm store,” Bristol said. “People would come in, but they didn’t have cash, so they’d trade for, say, a cow and a calf. My grandfather bought this 9-acre place in the ‘40s so he’d have a place to put everything. My grandfather sold Chevrolets, too.”
Loomer said they’d had visitors from Iowa, Colorado and Washington state, and a cousin they’d never met who lives between Seward and Milford. She saw their name on the Junk Jaunt map and stopped in. “She gave me good family stories,” he added.
At the Phyllis Zimmer farm in Mason City, the Junk Jaunt is just an excuse for four sisters to gather for a happy weekend getaway. Along with Zimmer, they include Dorothy Clark from Kearney, Betty Van Dyke of St. Paul and Loretta Lovitt from Mason City. “They’ve been doing this too #$@ long,” James Clark, Dorothy’s husband, joked as he wandered around all the junk. That’s where we found the children’s gloves and the pina colada bar.
At the Delores Treffer farm east of Broken Bow, Treffer’s daughter Jan Thompson of Overton said the biggest surprise was the teenaged boy who bought an old hunk of steel to make a knife.
Back to our search. We found our assigned goods at rock-bottom Junk-Jaunt prices. At the Bristol-Loomer farm, we found two shotgun shells. “Just take them,” Karen Loomer said, but we protested, saying we had to purchased them. She charged us a penny for both.
We found the “most unique” item there, too: a square wooden box from the 1940s used to sell Pohl Harmonicas. It opens to display three levels of harmonicas: one each for those costing five cents, 10 cents and 25 cents. Inside, it says, “Mr. Dealer: To continue your profits through the sale of these Harmonicas, always keep this cabinet full. Reorder from your jobber.” That box cost us $1.
Bristol assured us it was a spectacular find. “You won’t find another one at Junk Jaunt this year,” he said.
At the Zoerb farm, we spotted our religious item: a pillow with the “Ten Commandments” on one side and clouds on the other. It cost 50 cents. We paid 50 cents for the child’s church gloves at the Zimmer farm, too.
Our hardest-to-find treasure was the Husker baby item. We scoured every yard along our way for a Husker bib or little hat or a onesie, but we came up empty, so we went back to the Treffer farm where we had spotted a young child’s Husker T-shirt during our first stop there.
At $4, it was our highest-priced item of the day.
Not a “baby” Husker item, you say? We disagree. We think there’s a whale-sized baby out there who’s destined to be a thumping linebacker by 2040.
We ended the day with an “irresistible” food item, that pina colada bar (pineapple/coconut bar with cream cheese frosting) made by Dorothy Clark, a retired second-grade teacher at SEM. She recited the recipe from memory, then sold us two bars for 99 cents.
By late afternoon, Lori and I had spent $7 for six items. We proudly returned the unspent $18 to the Hub. Not bad for two women whose parents survived the Great Depression.
