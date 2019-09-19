KEARNEY — A number of streets will be closed 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday for the University of Nebraska at Kearney Band Day Parade, according to an announcement from the city of Kearney.
The affected streets are:
- Third Avenue from West 22nd to North Railroad streets
- North Railroad Street from Third to Central avenues
- Central Avenue to the Museum of Nebraska Art parking lot
- East 24th Street from Avenues A to D
The special event is being sponsored by the UNK Marching Band.
The city of Kearney will also close 30th Avenue from 11th Street to the southern end of Kearney High School from noon-6 p.m. Saturday for the Kearney High Marching Band Festival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.