MINDEN — Thirty-four high school and junior high marching bands from across Nebraska will convene Saturday in Minden for the 29th annual Minden Bandfest.
Bandfest will begin with a parade at 1 p.m. Bands will line up along West First Street and march north on Brown Avenue and west on Fifth Street.
“We have a great lineup of 34 bands. The junior high bands start us off, and then we work our way up to the Class A bands at the end,” said Todd Jensen, organizer of Bandfest.
For parade parking, Jensen recommends following the detour into the downtown area and approaching Brown Avenue from the east.
Following the parade, eight bands will take the Minden High School football field at 3 p.m. for the field competition.
“A lot of bands use this as their final tune-up before the State NSBA marching competitions the following week,” said Jensen.
The competition uses a three-judge system. This year’s judges are Dave Klein of Kearney, Janet Palmer of Holdrege and Phil Parker of Hastings.
