KEARNEY — Barney Insurance and Barney Financial Services have moved.
The two businesses have shared office space at 5205 Second Ave. since 1997, but the owners — Dave Chally of Barney Insurance and Ron Eckloff of Barney Financial Services — decided they needed space more than visibility. They now occupy an 11,000-square-foot building at 5508 Ave. N.
“Second Avenue is vital for businesses that need visibility, then one day we saw the for sale sign here,” Chally said about Eckloff and his decision to purchase the three-acre tract, which is east of Meadowlark Elementary School, from the Kearney Public School District.
The location at 56th Street and Avenue N has had a neighborhood convenience store for more than 10 years; however, the location has seen considerable commercial activity in recent years with the addition of Kearney Pediatric Dentistry, Custer Federal State Bank and Longo Family Orthodontics.
Chally and Eckloff used only half of their lot for the new offices, so there’s a likelihood the commercial build-up will continue when the other half is sold.
The building partners noted the activity farther east on 56th Street, where a bank is under construction near the Kearney East Expressway and Kearney’s Tech oNE Crossing is percolating with the addition of a software development company’s executive briefing offices, an 11-acre solar farm and a $7.6 million data center.
Eckloff noted that 56th Street also leads to Kearney Regional Airport, where passenger volume was setting records prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
Eckloff and Chally said they weren’t shopping for visibility when they bought their site, but they may get it anyway.
“We feel like it’s a really good corner to be on,” Eckloff said. “It will be more visible as time goes on.”
Both Eckloff and Chally are years from retirement, but they said having the new building could ease the transition when the day comes.
Eckloff said he’s getting “a kick out of” his work, while Chally is thrilled to be doing business in a vibrant, progressive community.
A Chicago-area transplant, Chally escaped two-hour commutes in 1991 when he and his wife, a Holdrege native, arrived in Kearney. Chally said Kearney has been good to him, and he intends to repay that good fortune.
Although nobody could have foreseen the coronavirus pandemic when Chally and Eckloff began planning their new offices several years ago, Chally said Barney Insurance is attempting to ease the pain of the economic slowdown. Currently, a Barney Insurance promotion helps restaurants and expresses appreciation to medical professionals for their commitment.
“Here in Kearney, I’m just thankful every day,” Chally said. “The community has been so good to us. We’re looking forward to Kearney getting back to normal.
The architect for the new offices was Wilkins ADP and DTC Construction was the general contractor.
The building features a single main entrance. Visitors turn right for financial services and left for insurance, which occupies about 70 percent of the space. Both businesses have places to consult with clients and conference rooms, although the Barney Insurance conference room is extra large, and there’s an employee lounge where Chally conducts “stand-up meetings” each morning.
Unlike the prior building where some offices were in the basement, the new building uses only ground-floor space, and large windows give a bright, open feeling.
“It’s much more functional,” Eckloff said. “We should be well set here for years to come.”
Because insurance is designated as an “essential business,” the lobby is open, but there’s a payment drop-off in the alcove and, Chally said, “We’ve done everything else to comply.”