GIBBON — Volunteer firefighters from three different departments are responding to a fire in the basement at Adam's Corner Market in Gibbon.
At 10:29 a.m. the Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department was called to the scene, and employees and patrons were being cleared from the building.
Heavy smoke poured from the front door of the store as firefighters arrived on scene. Firefighters attacked the fire from a door at the back of the store. Gibbon Fire Chief Rick Brown declared the fire under control at 11:28 a.m., according to emergency radio traffic.
Neighboring business owners and children out of school because of inclement weather gathered on the street corners watching firefighters.
Volunteer firefighters from Shelton and Kearney were providing mutual aid.
LaBarre Street, directly in front of the grocery store, is closed. The Nebraska Fire Marshal's Office has been notified.
This is a developing story. Check back at kearneyhub.com for further updates.