KEARNEY — Community Response is a new collaborative program with Buffalo County Community Partners that connects people with resources and seeks solutions to their needs, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is funded by a partnership with Nebraska Children and Families Foundation. Buffalo County is one of five communities in the state with a community response team.
Community Response will work with agencies, organizations and individuals to develop and maintain a system of prevention services. It will address gaps and barriers and seek effective use of resources. It also will help individuals access needed services.
A community connector can be a caseworker, counselor, church partner, teacher or other school staff member, peer support partner, advocate, volunteer or other person who identifies a need in an individual or family. Connectors then contact the Community Response Central Navigators.
The Community Response Central Navigators — Wanda Fedorchik and Martha Marfileno, who is bilingual — will process and determine funding eligibility and availability. If needed, emergency flex funds may be available.
The Community Response team, formed March 20, includes representatives from 18 agencies, the city and other organizations, but more participants are welcome. Donations may be made at bcchp.org/donate.
For more information, visit bcchp.org/communityresponse/.