KEARNEY – Be Blue. Be Gold. Be Bold.
It’s a simple message that represents everything great about the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
Lopers are hardworking high-achievers who are unafraid to take on new challenges, travel the world and serve those in need. They’re determined leaders and innovative game-changers pursuing their professional goals while making lifelong friends and memories. And they’re a tight-knit community filled with people who support each other every step of the way.
That’s what it means to “Be Blue. Be Gold. Be Bold,” according to UNK marketing director Kyle Means. And that’s why it’s the perfect slogan for the university’s new brand campaign.
“There are a lot of great qualities here at UNK, and this campaign highlights those qualities while taking everything to the next level,” Means said. “When you mix those elements together, that’s what we’re looking for. Those are the kinds of students we want to attract to UNK. Those are the graduates we want to produce and the type of faculty and staff we want to work with.”
The new marketing campaign, developed over the past two years, is a call to action for anyone looking to be courageous, be inspiring, be creative and be successful. If you want to stand out and be your best self, Means says, be a Loper.
“Everything we do at UNK is done with purpose,” he said. “We want to help people grow, develop and pursue their future dreams while wrapping all of that up in this amazing college experience.”
The “Be Blue. Be Gold. Be Bold” brand replaces “We Are Difference Makers,” which was launched in January 2015.
“The typical life span of a brand campaign is three to five years,” Means said. “While the ‘Difference Makers’ slogan still had a strong affinity internally with our existing UNK constituents, we felt that we were ready for something with some new energy for prospective students and their parents. We want to generate more excitement, connect with that audience and grab their attention.
“We’re not abandoning the ‘Difference Makers’ element,” Means added. “That’s still part of our brand and that’s going to be represented in this new campaign, but it’s going to be presented in a different way.”
Dusty Newton, director of undergraduate recruitment and admissions at UNK, believes the new message will speak to the next generation of college students, as well as current Lopers and alumni, and bolster the university’s recruitment and retention efforts.
“There are some great things happening at UNK and students can go anywhere in the world from here. This brand says that,” Newton said. “No matter what a student strives to be, UNK can get them there.”
The marketing campaign was developed with input from current UNK students, staff and faculty, community members and alumni, then tested with multiple audiences, including a segment of incoming students and their parents.
“It feels like the product of UNK as a whole and the campus and community feel well-represented in this campaign,” Means said. “There’s been a very positive response to this point.”
Billboards with the new “Be Blue. Be Gold. Be Bold” message went up earlier this month, and digital, print, radio and TV ads will be unveiled as part of the regional campaign.
“Students will see themselves in this campaign and see what they can become at UNK,” Means said.