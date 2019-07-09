KEARNEY — Twin Rivers Public Health Department is cautioning residents of South Central Nebraska to consider the safety of themselves and their families during current flooding conditions.
While driving, avoid entering flood waters. If you are approaching a roadway that is covered in water, it is important to remember ‘Turn around, Don’t Drown.’ As little as 2 feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks. Use caution when in recreational waters during flooding.
If you have water in your basement or ground floor, also be alert to electrical hazards. Never enter standing water in which there is a plugged in electrical appliance. If you must enter that area, turn off the electrical supply to that area, only if that electrical breaker panel is in a dry location, prior to stepping into water or onto damp surfaces.
After floodwaters recede, take precautions while attending to personal property. Wash your hands frequently when in contact with flood waters. Do not drink water from private wells that have been contaminated by waters, and if you are unsure about the water, boil the water prior to drinking.
Mold can grow within 24-48 hours of flooding in homes. Prevent mold by drying the areas affected by floodwaters as quickly as possible and clean hard surfaces with detergent and then sanitize with a solution of no more than one cup of bleach per gallon of water.
For more information on this topic, call Two Rivers Public Health Department at (888) 669-7154 or visit www.trphd.org.