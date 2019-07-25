KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools has a simple charge to students this year: Be kind.
The mantra will adorn KPS calendars, signs, social media accounts and more in the 2019-20 school year. The message ties into the district’s efforts of social-emotional learning in the strategic plan.
“Our goal is to keep the message visible, so it stays in our minds and becomes a part of who we are and how we act,” said KPS communications director Tori Stofferson.
The #BeKind hashtag has hung around other Nebraska schools for a few years already in metro Omaha and Ralston Public Schools. Ralston Superintendent Mark Adler started promoting #BeKind in his district after losing his son to suicide.
Kearney High School students said Wednesday that even a simple act of kindness can make a difference in someone’s life and change their mind about making that kind of decision.
“(An act of kindness) can go beyond just picking up a single day. I think that the ultimate difference we can make is like what Josh (Erickson) was talking about is saving their life. Whether they’re considering suicide or something like that, even just one small act can change their mind and their life,” said KHS junior Matthew Dahlke.
KHS juniors selected to be influencers spent Wednesday training with Josh Erickson of Team Concepts, learning about the four pillars of kindness, practicing teamwork that required implementing those pillars and completing trust exercises.
The four pillars of kindness are:
- Kindness includes;
- Kindness encourages;
- Kindness trusts, and;
- Kindness celebrates.
These juniors, who either volunteered or were selected by KHS staff as kindness leaders, will be the “change agents” next year in the high school and also will attend and lead #BeKind training sessions at other schools, according to KHS counselor Jason Owens.
“It’s cool because we have kids who are involved in a variety of activities from FFA to FCCLA to football, volleyball, One Act, the musical, band; it’s a wide spectrum of kids who have a lot of different areas that they’re involved in,” Owens said.
In addition to promoting the district goal of teaching students about social and emotional wellness, #BeKind also is meant to change the culture of KPS schools and the broader community.
Next year, KPS staff, KHS students, middle school students and KPS third graders will attend workshops similar to what the juniors completed Wednesday. The district also has a plan to spread kindness in specific ways throughout the school year.
In August and September, KPS will distribute #BeKind postcards, flags and yard signs to be displayed in the schools and across the community. The KHS band also will march in a “Be Kind” formation at football games.
Later in the fall semester, students will sign pledge posters promising to be kind.
At the beginning of the spring semester, KPS plans a game of “tag,” where #BeKind tag cards will get distributed. Each card will feature a way to show kindness to someone else, so the person with that tag will do that action and then pass the card along. The district also will celebrate Random Act of Kindness Week and have more #BeKind postcards available.
Toward the end of the school year, KPS plans on having yard signs available to parents and business owners will be asked to display #BeKind on their marquees to further drive the theme in the community and celebrate a year of focusing on kindness.
Owens said all these #BeKind materials, in addition to other programming, implementation and marketing materials, will be paid for solely through fundraising in the community, not the KPS budget. Donations so far have come from Team Concepts, CLASS Act, McKenna’s Rae of Hope Foundation, Kearney Area Community Foundation, One City Foundation, Kearney Regional Medical Center, Barth Financial, Nelson Furniture, Rhutt HVAC, Platte Valley Communications and Newcomb Diesel.
Anyone interested in donating to the #BeKind initiative may contact the KPS communications office, 308-698-8028.
Through these planned activities, as well as students creating a culture more centered around kindness, the hope is that schools will feel more welcoming and students will feel more connected to others.
“I think it’s the hope of the program that students feel more at home, feel more included, feel like other people are more kind to them,” Dahlke said.
“And not just kind of like hide in a shell, to just be open,” KHS student Aurora Athy added. “I feel like when you’re more open, you have more fun, you’re genuinely more happy and I just think it would be better for the school to not have people hide and just be themselves.”
Especially in today’s age, Owens said he recognizes a need to focus on creating a culture of kindness. Owens sees Kearney combating the toxicity present in today’s world with kindness.
“I’ve just noticed in the past 3-4 years how toxic people have been, whether it’s a tweet or a post or something like that,” Owens said. “Maybe if we encourage people to be more kind, then we can kind of get over that hump and get our society to be a kinder one.”
@TiffanyStoiber