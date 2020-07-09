BEAVER CITY — A Beaver City man was arrested last week for first-degree sexual assault of a child.
According to court documents, Hipolito Padilla De Leon, 41, of Beaver City is charged with three counts of felony first-degree sexual assault of a child. According to the complaint, there allegedly were three separate incidents between May 2007 and October 2009 with a victim who was younger than 16 years old and older than 12 years.
Padilla De Leon faces a minimum of 15 years imprisonment and up to a maximum of life imprisonment for each charge. He also would have to register as a sex offender upon release.
Bond was set at $250,000 on Monday under the condition that Padilla De Leon has no contact with the victim and no unsupervised contact with anyone younger than age 18 other than immediate family members. He is not to leave the state of Nebraska and must surrender his passport.
Padilla De Leon is in custody. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Monday in Furnas County Court.