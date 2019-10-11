SHELTON — The Wood River-Shelton Knights of Columbus will hold Beer & Brats 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at Sacred Heart Church’s Devine Hall, 508 B St.
The menu will include brats, hot dogs, baked beans, salad, chips and drinks. Beer will be served for $3 a glass.
Adults are $8, ages 4-12 are $5 and children under 4 are free.
