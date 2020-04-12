KEARNEY — Buffalo County Community Partners is partnering with the University of Nebraska at Kearney, Central Nebraska LOSS team, Region 3 Behavioral Health Services and CHI Health Partners to provide a secure interactive forum for mental health providers to anonymously share during the COVID-19 crisis.
This will take place via a secure phone call where providers may anonymously share to gain support from peers.
These calls will be facilitated by Krista Fritson, clinical psychologist at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Central Nebraska LOSS team member; Beth Reynolds-Lewis, Region 3 Behavioral Health Services, and Kenton Shaffer, Kearney medical director for CHI Health Partners.
To access the calls, a private Facebook group for providers — “Behavioral Health Provider Chat during COVID19” — has been set up.
Anna Ripp, a UNMC student, will manage the group and work with the facilitators to ensure that providers have access. She will post the call-in information and necessary resources.
For more information on access to the group, contact Ripp at anna.ripp@unmc.edu or request access to the Behavioral Health Provider Chat on the COVID19 Facebook page.