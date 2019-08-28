BERTRAND — Members of the Bertrand Area Community Fund committee hope to leave a legacy that will last generations.
In order to build their endowment fund, BACF committee members reached out to former Bertrand residents Kelly and Virginia Holthus of York. The couple challenged the BACF to raise $300,000 before Dec. 31, 2021. If the challenge is met, the Holthuses will provide $150,000 in additional funds for Bertrand’s community unrestricted endowment.
The fund was established when the community was issued a one-to-one challenge grant in April 2011 by the Verner and Mildred Vinzant Donor Advised Fund to raise $195,000 in three years. The community was able to raise the money by December 2012, and BACF became an affiliated fund of the Nebraska Community Foundation.
Since 2012, the Bertrand Area Community Fund has supported local projects, programs and nonprofits organizations, including a new ambulance for the village of Bertrand, updates to the library/media center at Bertrand Community School, assisting the Young at Heart Senior Center in building a new facility, renovation to the Community Building’s kitchen and the purchase of a HoloLens for the Bertrand Community School.
The fund has been focused on building a permanent unrestricted endowment for the future of the Bertrand area. While BACF hands out a portion of the interest income earned by the unrestricted endowment each year, the principal amount remains intact and grows forever creating a steady stream of revenue for community needs in the years to come.
“W e could just keep plugging along at the $10,000 to $20,000 donations annually, but if we are going to be really impactful we need to do something else to make us able to do that. That’s how the Holthus Challenge came to be,” said Beverly Hansen, BACF treasurer.
The BACF committee members began the silent phase of the Holthus Challenge campaign in January when they approached community members about donating to the fund. The committee already has raised $195,000 of the $300,000 goal in pledges and gifts.
“We do have three years so this is still ongoing. We are real close to two-thirds of the way there so we need to keep on task,” said Joel High, BACF committee chair.
Those who would like to contribute to the campaign may do so online at www.nebcommfound.org/give/bertrand-area-community-fund/ or by calling 402-323-7330. BACF is equipped to receive not only gifts of cash, but also gifts of agricultural commodities, marketable securities and gifts of IRA, among others. Individuals and organizations that would like to discuss their charitable contributions may email bertrandfoundation@gmail.com or call 308-991-7777.
The BACF committee members are excited to reach the goal for the Holthus Challenge and what it will mean for Bertrand’s future.
Hansen said, “We are passionate about Bertrand continuing to remain vibrant. We want it to succeed and for people to continue to want to live here and raise their families here.”