KEARNEY – In movies and television shows, resident assistants are often portrayed as fun haters who simply enforce quiet hours and other rules that come with living on a college campus.
It’s a stereotype that doesn’t match reality.
At the University of Nebraska at Kearney, resident assistants are problem-solvers, decision-makers, relationship-builders and student leaders who serve as positive role models for their peers. They’re the familiar face Lopers can turn to during times of need and the enthusiastic friend who can transform a floor full of strangers into a close-knit community.
Being an RA isn’t the easiest gig on campus, but it’s definitely one of the most rewarding.
“It’s an awesome experience here at UNK,” said junior Emma Raders. “You get to meet everybody, you’re involved on campus and it allows you to build your resume and become a good leader, which is important.”
Raders, a wildlife biology major from Hays, Kansas, is one of 52 RAs who will oversee roughly 1,500 students living in UNK residence halls this academic year.
To prepare them for the mission, UNK’s Office of Residence Life puts together a two-week training course that covers the ins and outs of the job. The training, which includes online curriculum, guest speakers and a variety of hands-on activities, focuses on three areas – community development, tactical communications and operations and emergency response.
The RAs also head to Camp Comeca near Cozad for a day of team-building and leadership development exercises.
“We challenge them to step outside their comfort zone,” said Trelana Daniel, associate director of residence education at UNK. “Because many of them work together in groups, we need them to trust each other and function well as a team.”
In addition to fine-tuning those leadership skills, the training addresses a number of tasks and situations RAs may face throughout the academic year – from noise or alcohol violations and roommate conflicts to fire drills and the logistics of moving hundreds of students into or out of a residence hall.
“There are a variety of scenarios we walk them through so they feel confident handling those situations,” Daniel said.
Through role-playing activities, the RAs learn how to respond to more serious situations, such as sexual assault, mental health concerns or an active shooter on campus.
Raders called the training “vital” for the RAs. “It’s a safe setting to deal with some really hard and emotional topics,” she said. “You definitely learn your strengths and weaknesses.”
Other activities introduce RAs to the student resources available on campus, promote school spirit and teach them to be strong mentors. Stancia Jenkins, the University of Nebraska’s associate to the president and assistant vice president for diversity, access and inclusion, will also speak to the group, who continue to receive training throughout the academic year.
Any full-time student who has lived on campus for at least one semester, has a GPA of 2.5 or higher and is in good standing with the university can apply to be an RA at UNK. RAs typically work about 20 hours per week, supervising a floor with 20-45 residents. They receive a room and board stipend and waiver for certain fees for their work.
It’s the perfect job for students who are excited about UNK and the opportunity to share that feeling with others, according to Daniel.
“We’re looking for the best of the best,” Daniel said. “We’re focused on teaching students and helping them grow and learn, and we want the students who are working with us to share that mentality.”
At UNK, the RAs also plan and implement social and educational programs, promote campus events, encourage residents to get involved with student organizations and ensure the transition from high school to college is a smooth one – which sometimes means teaching a teenager how to do their own laundry.
Raders, who’s entering her second year as an RA, said time management and flexibility are key parts of the job – “You have to balance academics and your own personal life” – but the payoff is well worth the commitment.
“The relationships you make are amazing. It’s very rewarding to see a student grow as a person or overcome a challenge.”