KEARNEY — A member of the family that owns Big Apple Fun Center said his company will use tax increment financing assistance to build the streets and utilities that will serve a 23,500-square-foot indoor go-kart track.
On Tuesday, the Kearney City Council voted 4-0 to approve TIF for Apple Fun Center Inc., which operates Big Apple Fun Center at 500 W. Fourth St. in south Kearney. The funplex currently has an outdoor go-kart track.
“We’re borrowing $3 million for this project,” said Gregg Johnson of Kearney, whose family owns Big Apple. He said his company attracts customers from a broad region and is focusing on attracting more visitors to Kearney from northern Kansas and western Nebraska.
Before voting on Big Apple’s request for TIF assistance, Mayor Stan Clouse said Councilman Jonathan Nikkila had received a strong response via social media with questions and concerns about using TIF for the indoor go-kart track. However, during the public hearing prior to the council’s vote on the Big Apple request, nobody stepped forward from the partially filled meeting room to express comments on the Big Apple request.
In addition to the Big Apple request, the council also approved 4-0 TIF for Willis Storage LLC, which operates a storage business in southwest Kearney north of 16th Street between 11th and 12th avenues. Willis plans to build a 6,720-square-foot structure that could be used for storage or as a service bay, according to a memo to the council.
It is estimated the tax value of the Willis property will grow by $550,000 with completion of the building. Big Apple’s tax value will grow by an estimated $2.6 million with the addition of the indoor go-kart facility. It will be built south of Fourth Street and west of Third Avenue.
The current assessed value of Big Apple is $2.3 million.
Tax increment financing, or TIF, is a subsidy designed to use increased property taxes from a newly developed area to pay for streets, sidewalks and other public infrastructure associated with the development.
TIF often is used to finance the redevelopment of blighted or substandard areas in cities where development has stalled. This puts new structures in the development area, which increases property values and helps city growth.
