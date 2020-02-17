GIBBON — What started as a simple project for a rural Gibbon couple has turned into helping supply area restaurants with fresh herbs and vegetables.
In 2018, David Benge’s employer asked his wife Candi if she was interested in starting an aquaponic greenhouse, where fish provide nutrition for plants and plants filter the water for the fish.
David works for Granstrom Farms at Holstein, a family-owned and operated commercial farm.
After doing some research Candi quit her job at Gibbon Packing in 2019, and started Little Town Gardens on their farm northeast of Gibbon. The business has sprouted into vegetables and microgreens that supply six restaurants in the Tri-Cities on a weekly basis.
“The big dream is to have some of our stuff in the big stores in the Tri-City area so people can eat local year-round. That’s the dream,” said Candi. “I’ve always loved to grow stuff. Always had lots and lots of flowers. And then I started researching an aquaponics system for my husband’s boss and fell in love with growing fresh vegetables.
Without the use of pesticides and herbicides, the Benges grow a variety of microgreens, or edible greens, that are harvested just after the cotyledon leaves have developed, and are used to add color and flavor to meals. They range in size from 1 to 3 inches tall, and take 7-20 days to harvest, depending on the plant variety.
“They’re very decorative, but they’re also extremely flavorful, fragrant and super, super high in vitamins,” she said of the microgreens. “They actually have up to 40 times higher nutrient value than a full-grown plant does.”
The Benges’ microgreens range from sunflower, pea and buckwheat shoots, to radishes, fennel, mustard, borage, cilantro, arugula, leeks, onion and Shungiku. Chefs use many of the microgreens for garnishes and, because of their nutritional value, some of Benges’ customers eat them as salads or in smoothies.
“On both coasts and in Canada there’s a huge market growth in the microgreens because of the nutrient density of them,” said Candi. “They’re pretty expensive, you put a sprinkle of them on anything that you’re eating and it’s like eating a multivitamin on your food.”
The Benges have two large greenhouses just north of their house where they grow various produce. She also has five low tunnels, or smaller tunnel-looking greenhouses, used to grow vegetables in the winter.
“This is kind of like a whole menagerie of experiments,” Benge said looking over her greenhouse. “We have a kumquat tree, lemon tree, grapefruits. We’re like a couple of kids with giant toy boxes of experimentations.”
Candi’s mother, Carol McCulley of Gibbon, does almost all of the seeding and planting, while her mother-in-law, Daralyn Benge of Gibbon, pitches in wherever she’s needed.
There are about 30 tilapia in a tank inside one greenhouse where water flows through the hydroponic water system and helps maintain the heat in the greenhouses. The fish also are for sale.
Benge is proud of her and David’s accomplishments in just two short years, and credits other growers in the area for helping them get started. Despite all their hard work in the upcoming season Candi considers it all a privilege.
“I wouldn’t be able to do any of this if God hadn’t moved mountains in the first place. I just get to harvest God’s bounty,” she said. “And when you get to hand over fresh vegetables to someone who is so appreciative of it, everything in it is such a gift.
“The whole process is a gift.”
@HubChic