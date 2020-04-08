HOLDREGE — As irrigation season approaches, Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District engineers expect to see increasing North Platte River flows into Lake McConaughy.
According to a press release from Monday’s CNPPID board meeting conducted via videoconference, operators of upstream federal reservoirs in Wyoming are releasing water to make room to store snowmelt runoff in the coming months.
CNPPID civil engineer Tyler Thulin told the board Lake McConaughy currently is at elevation 3,255.8 feet above sea level or nearly 85 percent of capacity. Current inflows of approximately 1,800 cubic feet per second are expected to increase to around 2,800 cfs by next week as the planned releases from Wyoming begin.
Thulin reported that South Platte Basin snowpack accumulation in Colorado is at 113 percent of average. North Platte Basin snowpacks are 111 percent to 124 percent of average.
Snowpack conditions and anticipated runoff are factors CNPPID officials consider when estimating how much water to store in Lake McConaughy before irrigation season begins.
Irrigation Operations Manager Dave Ford told the board that water scheduling is complete and crews are finishing road crossing and pipeline installations before canals begin filling for irrigation season on April 15.
In other business, the board approved a new subleasing policy for homes and cabins at Johnson Lake.
It allows Central staff to issue a one-year permit to leaseholders that allows subleasing, per neighbor approval. The permit will incorporate strict rules and be subject to immediate termination at Central’s discretion for policy violations.
The staff also was authorized to continue working with Johnson Lake Development Inc. officials to develop a new Johnson Lake yard waste dump site for the upcoming mowing-gardening season.
Also Monday, the board:
n Was told by Electrical Projects Operations Manager Eric Hixson that CNPPID hydroelectric generation in March set an all-time high for the month.
n Approved a $400,000 work order for a new concrete bridge on the Supply Canal downstream of the Jeffrey Hydroplant. Central employees will do the construction.
n Heard updates from staff on planning done to ensure continued reliable operations during the COVID-19 situation.
Some measures include limiting the number of workers at jobsites, postponing some projects until social distancing measures are relaxed and canceling the Water Jamboree at Harlan County Lake. CNPPID, Tri-Basin and Lower Republican natural resources districts are among several sponsors that host the Water Jamboree each April for fifth and some sixth graders.