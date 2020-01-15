KEARNEY — Bill McMullen of Kearney, who has served since 1992 on the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners, was re-elected by his colleagues Tuesday to chair the board.
McMullen was elected to the county board 28 years ago. He chaired the board from 2000 to 2003. He was elected chair again in 2012 and has held that position since.
Election of the chairman was among tasks the county board tackled during its Tuesday reorganizational meeting. The board also designated banks as depositories for county funds. They are Exchange Bank, First National Bank, FirsTier Bank of Kearney, Great Western Bank, Town & Country Bank, Cornerstone Bank, Farmers & Merchants Bank, FirsTier Bank of Elm Creek, Five Points Bank, Heartland Bank, NebraskaLand National Bank, Wells Fargo and Nebraska Public Agency Investment Trust.
The Kearney Hub and the Buffalo County website were designated for public notices.
