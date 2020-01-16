KEARNEY — CHI Health Good Samaritan is a newly named a Blue Distinction Center+ for Spine Surgery, and a Blue Distinction Center for Knee and Hip Replacement Surgery.
The awards are part of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska’s Blue Distinction Specialty Care program,
Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated health care facilities shown to deliver improved patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield with input from the medical community.
Blue Distinction Centers+ is an additional designation recognizing cost measures that address consumers’ need for affordable health care, such as fewer complications and fewer hospital readmissions.
For more information, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.