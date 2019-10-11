KEARNEY — The Boy Scouts’ Scouting for Food collection will take place Saturday.
Residents are asked to leave bags of non-perishable food items, paper products, cereal and other items outside their front doors by 8:30 a.m. No food in glass jars can be accepted.
Boys and girls in the scouting program will begin collecting food at 8:30 a.m. Bags of food also may be taken to the Salvation Army, 1719 Central Ave., and the Jubilee Center, 2523 A Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.