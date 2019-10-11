KEARNEY — The Boy Scouts’ Scouting for Food collection will take place Saturday.

Residents are asked to leave bags of non-perishable food items, paper products, cereal and other items outside their front doors by 8:30 a.m. No food in glass jars can be accepted.

Boys and girls in the scouting program will begin collecting food at 8:30 a.m. Bags of food also may be taken to the Salvation Army, 1719 Central Ave., and the Jubilee Center, 2523 A Avenue.

