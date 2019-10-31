KEARNEY — A Kearney mother is accused of providing her 13-year-old girl with marijuana, and a Kearney man is accused of allegedly sexually assaulting the same girl.
The 30-year-old woman is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony distribution of the drug and felony child abuse, and three counts of misdemeanor child abuse on Sept. 10. She was arrested on a warrant Sept. 19 at her home at East Lawn Mobile Home Estates.
The 21-year-old man is charged in Buffalo County Court with five counts of felony first-degree sexual assault between July 4 and Sept. 24 with a girl at least 12 years old but less than 16 years old. The charge alleges penetration.
The charges initially stem from a report where the girl missed numerous days of school. The name of the woman and man aren’t being published to protect the alleged victim.
Court records outline the cases against the woman and man:
In September, the Kearney Police Department received a report of the alleged sexual assault. Police served a search warrant at the house of the alleged victim and the alleged victim’s siblings were interviewed at the Family Advocacy Network in Kearney.
The interview revealed a man living with the alleged victim, siblings and woman at their house and “dating” the alleged victim. The siblings told FAN staff the man watched the children while the woman worked.
The man usually stayed in the alleged victim’s room, and they had watched the alleged victim and the man sometimes kiss, sleep together and sometimes refer to each other as boyfriend/girlfriend.
According to records, one sibling said the alleged victim and the man shared a bed. The sibling had witnessed the alleged victim on top of man, who sometimes showers and “smokes weed” with the alleged victim.
The alleged victim also was interviewed at FAN where she revealed she and the man met on a social media site, and started “dating” after July 4, and first had sex at a park and the man didn’t wear a condom.
The investigation revealed one time at the house the woman allegedly walked in on the man and the alleged victim having sex.
“She just said ‘Wow,’ and walked out, closing the door,” the alleged victim said in court records.
The alleged victim also told interviewers the woman provides her with marijuana to help with the girl’s anxiety.
After the search warrant was served items belonging to the man were seized from the alleged victim’s room including his TV and game console, a duffel bag of clothes, multiple empty beer cans and liquor containers. Marijuana, a marijuana smoking pipe and a homemade bong also were located, records show.
Late this morning the woman and man remained in custody at the Buffalo County Jail, and are scheduled to appear in court in November.
