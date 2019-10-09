KEARNEY — Brad Kernick will be the speaker at this week’s Fabulous Friday program.
Kernick will speak about the Classic Car Collection and how more than 200 automobiles made their way to this Kearney museum.
The program will be at 2 p.m. at Brookdale Kearney Northridge, 5410 17th Ave. All are welcome to attend this free program sponsored by the Buffalo County Historical Society.
