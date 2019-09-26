KEARNEY — Kearney High School seniors Bradley Donovan and Grace King were named homecoming king and queen, according to the Kearney Public Schools district.
Bradley Donovan is the son of Lisa Tonniges and Andy Donovan. He is a member of band and theater.
Grace King is the daughter of Amanda and Shawn King. She is a member of Student Council, Kearney Tackles Cancer and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Grace also is a member of the New Life Youth Group.
Other homecoming royalty included:
- Prince and Princess: Zach DeLoach and Faith Becker
- First senior class attendants: Miko Maessner and Acacia Rivas
- Second senior class attendants: Owen Lightle and Aggie Larsen
- First junior class attendants: Kalu Obasi and Lucy Bartee
- Second junior class attendants: Jack Johnson and Betsey Lewis.
