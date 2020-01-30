KEARNEY — Kearney’s Polar Plunge for the Nebraska Special Olympics will be Saturday at Yanney Heritage Park.
Check-in begins at 9 a.m. with the plunge starting at 10:30 a.m. at the park at 2020 W. 11th St. Saturday’s high is expected to be 50, according to the National Weather Service. Plungers may participate on an individual basis or be part of a team. Costumes are welcomed.
A minimum of $50 must be raised to plunge. All proceeds go toward supporting Special Olympians in the state.
A post-plunge awards ceremony will be at the Chicken Coop Sports Bar & Grill, 2115 Ave. A.
Plungers 18 years old or younger need to have a parent or guardian sign the waiver and turn it in at check-in Saturday. To register, log on to www.sone.org/events/polar-plunge.