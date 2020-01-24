KEARNEY — Bright Futures Preschool’s toddler program has earned the highest Step Up to Quality rating, 5, for going beyond state licensing requirements in order to better serve the needs of Kearney’s young children and their families.
Only six other centers in the state have received the top rating of 5.
“It’s validation that we do amazing work here every day for our students, our youngest students that we serve in the district,” said Principal Megan Schmidt. “Knowing that we have a quality program, it’s just one way for us to be able to recognize and celebrate all the good work we do every day.”
Step Up to Quality is run by the Nebraska Department of Education and supports early child care and education programs, including child care centers, public school operated early childhood programs and preschools. It also serves as the state’s quality rating and improvement system for early childhood programs.
Rankings are given based on staff qualifications, staff interaction with students — as noted during an observation — and professional development training.
Bright Futures celebrated the achievement, along with the school’s toddlers, at an assembly Thursday morning.
Schmidt handed out a sticker to each of the toddlers in the program, calling them each by name to the front of the gym. Every toddler student, teacher and paraprofessional also received a T-shirt that said, “We got a high five.”
Bright Futures toddler program currently serves 16 students in two classrooms. The program serves primarily 18- to 36-month-old children.
Families must apply for the program, which is supported by a Sixpence grant. Spots then are given to families determined to have the most need — at no cost to the family.
Eligibility considerations include low-income status, students who are English Language Learners, students of premature or low birth weight, students of teen parents along with other risk factors.
According to a press release from Kearney Public Schools, early child care and education are crucial to a child’s success in the future. Ninety percent of brain development occurs before age five, the age at which a child can start kindergarten, so early education programs like Bright Futures build a strong foundation for success in school and life.
In the toddler program, Schmidt said the students are exposed to a structured day, like they will experience in preschool and, eventually, elementary. The toddlers get lunch at the cafeteria, make crafts and focus on school subjects like literacy.
“A lot of it is play,” Schmidt added. “A lot of research says play-based interaction with peers is very important for development, so that’s a portion of that (structured day), as well.”
According to KPS, research shows that students who participate in quality early education programs are more likely to reach developmental milestones early or on time, build emotional intelligence, show improved reading skills, have better math skills in elementary school and be prepared for kindergarten.
“Just providing that quality, that structure, that foundation of what they need as they move into preschool and then ultimately into our elementary schools, we feel passionate about providing that for our families that are in most need of those programs,” Schmidt said.
