BROKEN BOW — A Broken Bow man is accused of intentionally torturing or repeatedly beating two kittens.
According to court records, Branden Miller, 26, of Broken Bow allegedly caused bodily injury to the kittens — one black and one multicolored — between November and December.
Miller allegedly dislocated the black kitten’s hip. He allegedly injured the multicolored kitten to the point where it could not walk without assistance and its injuries were severe enough that it had to be euthanized.
An informant told law enforcement that Miller allegedly told her friend that he had thrown the multicolored kitten into a bookshelf. The informant took the injured kittens to the Broken Bow Police Station on New Year’s Day. The same day, BBPD allegedly took the kittens to a veterinarian where the kittens’ injuries were assessed.
Miller is charged in Custer County Court with two felony counts of animal cruelty from the incident. The alleged incident occurred while Miller was free on bond for another case.
Court records indicate he was charged with felony first-degree sexual assault in May 2019. He is alleged to have sexually penetrated a girl younger than 12 in 2017. The alleged sexual assault occurred in Miller’s vehicle at the Custer County Fairgrounds.
Miller remains in Custer County Jail on a $7,500 bond. He may pay 10 percent - $750 - to be released from jail.
