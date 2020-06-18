LINCOLN — A Broken Bow man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to five years probation for illegally hunting wildlife.
Logan Spanel, 30, of Broken Bow violated the Lacey Act, which prohibits taking wildlife, fish or indigenous plants in violation of a law or regulation, according to a press release from U.S. Attorney Joe Kelley’s office.
Spanel admitted to two misdemeanor counts of the illegal taking of wildlife in interstate commerce.
In addition to probation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael D. Nelson ordered Spanel to pay a $7,500 fine and forfeit a custom .300-caliber bolt-action rifle with a Sig Sauer tactical scope and SilencerCo suppressor utilized in one of the unlawful hunts. Spanel also may not hunt, trap, assist or be present with anyone engaged in those activities.
An investigation determined that between November 2016 and November 2017, Spanel was employed by Hidden Hills Outfitters, a commercial big game guiding and outfitting business located near Broken Bow. As an employee, Spanel provided hunting and guiding services to Hidden Hills clients.
The investigation determined that during a number of these hunts, Spanel guided and assisted Hidden Hills clients in unlawful hunting activities, which included hunting and taking mule deer without a valid permit on property without landowner permission, and with prohibited weapons, all of which are in violation of Nebraska state law and hunting regulations.
In December 2016, during the Nebraska muzzleloader deer season, Spanel personally hunted and killed a 195-inch mule deer north of Brewster while accompanied and assisted by a Hidden Hills owner. Spanel, knowing he not yet had acquired a valid permit, killed the mule deer with a .17-caliber rifle. Nebraska state law prohibits hunting or taking deer without first purchasing and possessing a valid permit and prohibits the use of center-fire rifles during the muzzleloader deer season.
Spanel later transported the deer in interstate commerce by enlisting another Hidden Hills guide to deliver the trophy parts to a taxidermist near Palisade, Colo.
In September 2017, Spanel, a Hidden Hills owner and a repeat Hidden Hills hunting client attempted to locate and recover a 190-inch mule deer named “Inline” that the client shot and wounded with archery equipment the prior evening north of Ogallala. After entering the adjacent property without permission of the landowner, Spanel located, shot and killed the deer with a suppressed rifle knowing the weapon was prohibited for use during the archery season.
Spanel engaged in an unlawful sale and transport of wildlife in interstate commerce by providing guiding and outfitting services for the unlawful take of the mule deer intended for subsequent transport to the client’s Missouri taxidermist.
The sentencing is a continuation of the ongoing prosecution of numerous defendants related to violations committed by owners, guides and clients of Hidden Hills Outfitters.
To date, 27 defendants have pleaded guilty and have been sentenced and ordered to pay a total of $248,048 in fines and restitution for underlying violations related to deer taken within baited areas; deer, pronghorn and wild turkeys taken with weapons or firearms prohibited during their respective hunting seasons; deer taken during closed season hours, from the road or without a valid permit and mule deer taken within the Mule Deer Conservation Area.
The operation was a joint investigation by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Law Enforcement Division.