KEARNEY — Donations for flood victims can be dropped off in a Brown Transfer trailer in the Office Max parking lot at 4920 Third Ave.
Nonperishable food, water, paper products, cleaning supplies and first aid items are being accepted. Clothing and monetary donations cannot be accepted. The trailer will be locked at night.
Office Max had told the Kearney Area Community Foundation they wanted to assist flood victims. Brown Transfer told KACF it wanted to set up a trailer for collections.
“It was just a matching of people who wanted to help,” Judi Sickler, KACF executive director and president, said. “Away we went. People have been very generous.”
Monetary donations can be dropped at the Salvation Army, 1719 Central Ave., or the KACF, 412 W. 48th St.