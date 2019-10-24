The World Theatre is a special part of our community in so many ways. As a volunteer, I have…

When Katie and I decided to leave our city life behind to raise our family in my hometown of…

KEARNEY — Today, supporters of The World Theatre in downtown Kearney launched a public 90-da…

‘90 Days to Save The World: The Balcony or Bust!’

Goal: $585,738 Raised: $448,570

Needed: $137,168

Donations may be made payable and sent to:

The World Theatre Foundation

2318 Central Ave.

Kearney, NE 68847

Supporters also may go online to donate at www.theworldtheatre.org