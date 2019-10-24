I moved back to Kearney in 2007 just after I finished grad school in Montana. This was just before The World Twin closed its doors. I was sad to see it go and heard about a letter-writing campaign to share memories of The World.
I had written my own letter back then to share my story of what The World Theatre meant to me.
I wrote about going to movies at The World with my father, even at a very young age, and how he took me to the movies even when I was grounded from TV. My letter wasn’t selected for the Save the World campaign, but fast forward to now and the memory shared in that letter now is being continued in the present.
Sign up for Kearney Hub daily news updates
After starting part time, I now am the full-time executive director of The World. My father, Steve, has been the part-time house manager for the past few years.
We are on the other side of the concession stand now, but it is exciting to know we are helping build memories for future generations of families at The World Theatre.
It is hard to pick a single memory from my time so far at The World Theatre, but my favorite is this current moment in time, getting to share time with my father and working together to bring the variety of events and movies to the community that we love. Watching him chat it up with his friends from the past as they come to movies, or seeing him excitedly give a tour of the theater to preschool kids, makes me proud of The World and what it does for our community.
When I moved back to Kearney after grad school I never intended to stay.
My experiences at The World and with the Kearney community have helped me fall back in love with the town I grew up in.
It feels good to know I am having a positive effect on our downtown and sharing that experience with my ever-growing family of volunteers and friends I have met through The World.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.