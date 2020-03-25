KEARNEY — Health insurance expenses are rising for Buffalo County, but some board members believe it’s time to upgrade benefits even though the upgrades could add cost to the county’s health benefit plan.
“It really comes down to what do you think your employees are worth. You don’t want to lose a good employee over a $100 benefit,” said county board Chairman Bill McMullen of Kearney.
Commissioner Myron Kouba of Kearney chairs the county board’s health insurance and human resources subcommittee. Like McMullen, he ties the benefits package to employee retention, and said overall costs tend to rise and fall, but the county continually competes for good employees.
“We were down (on expenses) last year, but we’re up this year. The costs go in cycles,” Kouba said after a presentation to the Buffalo County Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.
The county became self-insured in 2008. The move immediately reduced expenses, McMullen said, and made room to enhance health insurance benefits. However, because the county is self-insured, health premiums can directly affect the tax levy.
Health insurance for the county’s 235 employees costs about $1.7 million annually, McMullen said.
Commissioners on Tuesday got a snapshot of how health insurance costs are tracking from Olathe, Kan., insurance consultant Bob Charlesworth. He displayed graphs that show costs have increased since 2017.
“You don’t want to see anything going up because it’s costing taxpayers more,” Kouba said, “but you have to plan for it and handle it.”
Charlesworth showed the county board several graphs that all illustrated the same thing: Health insurance costs go down some months, but mostly they’re going up.
Charlesworth’s graph showed the monthly cost of claims in July 2017 was about $100,000, but by November 2019, claims the county paid had exceeded $300,000.
Kouba said the county board needs to carefully watch expenses, but it also is important to provide a competitive benefits package, including health insurance and an employee assistance plan.
“We want to make sure the benefits package we give to employees matches what is out there because we don’t want to lose employees,” he said.
Charlesworth said he will bring bids on April 28 for an updated employee assistance plan that the county board will consider.
Kouba said he believes it’s time to upgrade the assistance plan.
As an example, he said a county employee suffering from mental or emotional trauma today could be covered for three psychological or counseling sessions, but none are offered for the employee’s family.
Under the new assistance plan, six sessions would be available for employees and their family members. Among other features are legal referrals, information to help with budgeting and finances, mobile apps for services and health plan coordination.
“When I saw what we had, I didn’t think it was that valuable,” Kouba said, so he will give new proposals a serious look. “We’re going to look at the dollars and cents of it and make sure it really fits our needs.”
Only one of the county board members who participated in Tuesday’s meeting was in the courthouse.
Rather than meet in person, the seven board members followed CDC coronavirus guidelines and used Zoom videoconferencing for their virtual meeting.
McMullen led the meeting from the courthouse, but the rest of the board members were off-site. Tim Higgins of Kearney was at his Runza restaurant. Other commissioners — Ivan Klein of Gibbon, Dennis Reiter of Elm Creek and Sherry Morrow, Ron Loeffelholz and Kouba, all of Kearney — were at their houses. Most used their county-provided laptops with built in cameras so they could see and hear one another.
Governing bodies will continue virtual meetings until May 31 to limit gatherings to 10 people, according to an order by Gov. Pete Ricketts.